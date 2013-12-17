版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 14:12 BJT

Nikkei rises on upbeat global growth signals; activity subdued ahead of Fed

TOKYO, Dec 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Tuesday thanks to strong U.S. manufacturing data, but trading
was subdued as most investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of
the outcome of the U.S Federal Reserve's policy meeting this
week.
    Also supporting sentiment was a strong December PMI reading
in Europe, which was the second-highest since mid-2011.
 
    The Nikkei ended 0.8 percent higher at 15,278.63,
recouping some of the sharp declines posted in the previous day.
    The Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,232.31, with only
1.9 billion shares changing hands, the lowest volume since Oct.
22.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐