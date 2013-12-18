Nikkei jumps 2 pct as investors confident ahead of Fed decision

TOKYO, Dec 18 The Nikkei share average jumped 2
percent to a one-week closing high on Wednesday, as hedge funds
bet the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting
would not materially alter a promising outlook for Japanese
equities.
The Nikkei gained 309.17 points to 15,587.80, its
highest close since Dec. 10. It marked its biggest daily
percentage gain since Dec. 9.
The Topix gained 1.5 percent to 1,250.49, with 32 of
its 33 subsectors in positive territory.
Traders said that event-driven funds bought futures and
large-cap stocks on the assumption that the U.S. market would
rise after the Fed's policy-setting meeting regardless of the
outcome.