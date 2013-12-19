Nikkei hits highest closing level in 6 years on Fed tapering

TOKYO, Dec 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to its highest close in six years on Thursday on the back of a big drop in the yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would start unwinding its historic stimulus. Japanese equities were bolstered by a surge in the dollar/yen to over five-year highs in the wake of the Fed decision, underscoring the benefits of a weak currency for Japan's export-reliant economy. The Nikkei added 1.7 percent to close at 15,859.22, its highest close since Dec. 2007. During trade, it rose as high as 15,891.82, a hair's breath away from its May high of 15,942.60. It was a third day of gains for the Nikkei. The Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,263.07, with all of its 33 subsectors in positive territory. Volume was high, with 2.9 billion shares changing hands. The Fed said it would reduce its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion, and indicated that its key interest rate would stay at rock-bottom even longer than previously promised.