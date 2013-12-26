Nikkei vaults to 6-year high, driven by retail investors

TOKYO, Dec 26 Tokyo's Nikkei share average
climbed to a more than six-year high on Thursday, driven by
buying from retail investors as tax-free investment accounts
aimed at driving Japanese savings into stocks kicked off.
The Nikkei ended 1 percent higher at 16,174.44, its
highest since November 2007, while the broader Topix
index was up 1.7 percent at 1,279.34, with 2.66 billion share
changing hands, hitting its highest in four sessions.
The government-sponsored investment plan, known as Nippon
Individual Savings Account, will provide a five-year tax holiday
on dividends and capital gains provided the money is invested in
stocks, mutual funds or exchange traded funds.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 55.6 percent this year, on track
for its best annual performance since 1972, driven by Japan's
aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus to boost growth in the
world's third-largest economy.