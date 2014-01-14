版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 14:17 BJT

Nikkei tumbles to 1-mth low, has biggest drop in 5 mths on strong yen

TOKYO, Jan 14 Japan's Nikkei average tumbled 3.1
percent to a one-month low on Tuesday, posting the biggest
one-day drop in five months after the yen rose sharply following
a weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls report.
    The Nikkei ended 489.66 points lower at 15,422.40
after hitting as low as 15,383.69, its lowest level since Dec.
18. It was the biggest daily percentage drop since Aug. 7. 
    The broader Topix dropped 2.3 percent to 1,269.08,
with all of its 33 subsectors in negative territory.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a new index of
companies with high returns on equity and strong corporate
governance to appeal to investors, slid 2.2 percent to
11,450.93.
    Japanese markets were closed Monday for a holiday, so
Tuesday's trading was the first since the weak U.S. December
payroll data. 
    The dollar fell more than 1 percent overnight - its biggest
one-day drop since Sept. 18 - and hit a four-week low against
the yen as investors reassessed how quickly the Federal Reserve
might scale back its stimulus after the soft jobs data. It last
traded at 103.32 yen.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐