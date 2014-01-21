版本:
Nikkei climbs 1 pct on earnings hopes, weaker yen lifts mood

By Ayai Tomisawa
    TOKYO, Jan 21 The Nikkei average gained 1
percent on Tuesday, recouping most of its losses suffered over
the past three trading days, as investors bought back stocks on
hopes that Japanese corporate earnings will be strong.
    The Nikkei ended 154.28 points higher at 15,795.96,
recovering from a one-week low marked on Monday.
    The Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,295.95.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a recently introduced
gauge comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, rose 0.2 percent to 11,701.46.
    A weaker yen lifted overall sentiment, prompting buying in
such large-cap stocks as Fast Retailing Co and Toyota
Motor Corp, which rose 2.9 percent and 1.5 percent,
respectively.
