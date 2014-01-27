版本:
Nikkei dives to 2-mth low as yen rises on emerging-market worries

TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's Nikkei average tumbled to
a two-month low on Monday as the yen soared and global equities
dropped on concerns about a selloff in emerging-market assets,
dragging down futures and index-heavyweight stocks.
    The Nikkei ended 2.5 percent lower at 15,005.73, the
lowest closing level since Nov. 14. It fell as much as 3 percent
earlier. 
    The Topix fell 2.8 percent to 1,229.23, with all of
its 33 subsectors in negative territory. Volume was high, with
3.265 billion shares changing hands, the highest since Jan. 10.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a recently introduced
gauge comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, dropped 2.8 percent to 11,103.87.
