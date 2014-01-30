版本:
Nikkei tumbles to 2-1/2-month low as Fed continues taper

TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's Nikkei share average
tumbled on Thursday, at one point hitting a 2-1/2-month intraday
low, as the U.S. Federal Reserve continued to scale back
stimulus despite emerging market turmoil.
    A rise in the yen also soured overall sentiment.
    The Nikkei closed 2.5 percent lower at 15,007.06
after falling to as far as 14,853.83, the lowest since Nov. 14. 
    The index's support is seen at 14,731.17, a 61.8 retracement
from an October low to a December high.
    The broader Topix dropped 2.6 percent to 1,224.09.
