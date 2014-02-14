版本:
Nikkei skids to 1-week low in choppy trade as mood soured by strong yen

TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped to a one-week low in volatile trade on Friday, giving up
earlier gains as sentiment was soured by a stronger yen and as
some investors trimmed their exposure ahead of the weekend.
    The Nikkei ended down 1.5 percent at 14,313.03, the
lowest closing level since Feb. 6 after rising as high as
14,678.71. It dropped 1.0 percent for the week, marking the
sixth straight weekly fall.    
    As U.S. markets are closed on Monday for a holiday, traders
said that foreign investors did not want to hold onto big
positions before a long weekend.
    The broader Topix shed 1.3 percent to 1,183.82.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, dropped 1.3 percent to 10,711.29.
