版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 18日 星期二 14:15 BJT

Nikkei rises to 2-1/2-week high after BOJ decision, banks shine

TOKYO, Feb 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
soared to a 2-1/2-week high on Tuesday, led by the banking
sector after the Bank Of Japan said it would extend loan
facilities by a year at its policy meeting.
     As widely expected, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady and
maintained its upbeat assessment on the economy. It also decided
to extend three special loan facilities by a year from their
scheduled expiry at the end of March. 
    The Nikkei ended 3.1 percent higher at 14,843.24,
the highest close since Jan. 31.
    The Topix gained 2.7 percent to 1,224.00.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, advanced 2.7 percent to 11,067.44.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐