Nikkei falls from 4-week high after U.S. data sours sentiment

TOKYO, Feb 26 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Wednesday after hitting a four-week closing high the previous day, as investors took profits after weak U.S. economic data soured sentiment. The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent lower at 14,970.97. The broader Topix index slipped 0.7 percent to 1,225.35, with only 1.9 billion shares changing hands, the smallest volume since mid-December. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, dropped 0.7 percent to 11,081.54.