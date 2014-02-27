版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 27日 星期四 14:13 BJT

Nikkei falls for 2nd day as Ukraine tensions sour sentiment

TOKYO, Feb 27 Japan's Nikkei average fell for a
second day on Thursday, moving further away from a four-week
closing hit earlier this week as heightened tensions in Ukraine
soured sentiment, dragging down index heavyweights like
SoftBank.
    The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 14,923.11,
moving away from 15,051.60 hit on Tuesday, which was the highest
closing level since Jan. 29.
    Index heavyweights lost ground, with SoftBank Corp 
falling 1 percent and Fast Retailing Co dropping 1.7
percent.
    The broader Topix index slipped 0.7 percent to
1,217.35.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, dropped 0.7 percent to 11,009.41.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐