Nikkei rises on bargain hunting, Ukraine tensions limit gains

TOKYO, March 4 Japan's Nikkei average clawed higher on Tuesday, snapping four days of losses as some foreign investors scooped up battered shares, although concerns over mounting tensions in Ukraine kept the market on edge. The Nikkei closed up 0.5 percent at 14,721.48. After jumping 57 percent in 2013, the benchmark is down almost 10 percent in the year to date, making it one of the worst performers in the developed world. After the cash market close, Nikkei futures rose another 0.8 percent on reports Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops that took part in military exercises this week to return to base, although Moscow has denied the exercises were linked to events in Ukraine. The broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to 1,204.11 although trade was thin, with volume hitting its lowest level so far this year. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, rose 0.6 percent to 10,892.99.