Nikkei rises on bargain hunting, Ukraine tensions limit gains

Qatar Airways close to deal to buy stake in Italy's Meridiana- CEO
DUBAI, April 24 Qatar Airways will sign a deal to buy a stake in Italian carrier Meridiana in the "next couple of days", Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Monday.
TOKYO, March 4 Japan's Nikkei average clawed higher on Tuesday, snapping four days of losses as some foreign investors scooped up battered shares, although concerns over mounting tensions in Ukraine kept the market on edge. The Nikkei closed up 0.5 percent at 14,721.48. After jumping 57 percent in 2013, the benchmark is down almost 10 percent in the year to date, making it one of the worst performers in the developed world. After the cash market close, Nikkei futures rose another 0.8 percent on reports Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops that took part in military exercises this week to return to base, although Moscow has denied the exercises were linked to events in Ukraine. The broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to 1,204.11 although trade was thin, with volume hitting its lowest level so far this year. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, rose 0.6 percent to 10,892.99.
KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 Malaysia's state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Monday it had reached an agreement with Abu Dhabi state fund IPIC on the settlement of arbitration proceedings at the London Court of International Arbitration.
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Matt Mallgrave from Credit Suisse to head its cash equities trading in the Americas and made several other senior staff changes as part of a push to strengthen in cash equities.