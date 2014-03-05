版本:
2014年 3月 5日

Nikkei rises to 1-week high as Ukraine worries ease

TOKYO, March 5 Japanese stocks rose to a
one-week high on Wednesday after comments by Russian President
Vladimir Putin eased worries about military confrontation in
Ukraine, triggering short covering in battered shares like
property developers and index heavyweights.
    The Nikkei share average ended 1.2 percent higher at
14,897.63, its highest closing level since Feb. 27.
    The Topix rose 0.7 percent to 1,212.90.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, advanced 0.8 percent to 10,981.32.
