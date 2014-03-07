版本:
Nikkei rises to fresh 5-week high on weak yen; US jobs data eyed

TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a fresh five-week high on Friday as a weak yen lifted risk
appetites following better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims and
the European Central Bank's decision to keep its rates
unchanged.
    The Nikkei ended 0.9 percent higher at 15,274.07,
the highest closing level since Jan. 29. For the week, the index
 rose 2.9 percent.
    But volume was subdued ahead of the release of widely
anticipated U.S. job data later in the day.
    The Topix rose 0.7 percent to 1,236.97.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, advanced 0.7 percent to 11,196.54.
