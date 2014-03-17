版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 17日 星期一 14:30 BJT

Nikkei slips to 6-week closing low on Ukraine crisis; SoftBank soars

TOKYO, March 17 Japan's Nikkei share average
stumbled to a 6-week low on Monday as escalating tensions in
Ukraine soured investor sentiment, although SoftBank Corp
 jumped after its affiliate said it would go public in
the United States.
    The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 14,277.67, hitting
its lowest closing level since February 6. The benchmark tumbled
3.3 percent on Friday and shed 6.2 percent last week, marking
the biggest weekly drop since last June.
    Index heavyweight SoftBank climbed 4.9 percent after its
Chinese e-commerce affiliate Alibaba Group Holdings decided to
hold its long-awaited share listing in the United States.
   It was the most traded stock by
turnover on the main board.
    The broader Topix index dipped 0.8 percent to
1,154.93 in subdued trade, with 1.99 billion shares changing
hands. 
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a gauge comprising
firms with high return on equity and strong corporate
governance, lost 0.9 percent to 10,441.07.
