Nikkei falls to 1-week low as tech shares drag; SoftBank slumps

TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a one-week low on Monday dragged down by tech shares following a slide on Wall Street, while a strong yen hit exporters to round out a harsh day for the market. Index heavyweight SoftBank Corp fell sharply in the wake of a sell-off in U.S. tech names, ending 4.6 percent lower and was the most traded stock by turnover. The Nikkei ended 1.7 percent lower at 14,808.85, the weakest closing level since April 1. The broader Topix index dropped 1.6 percent to 1,196.84 while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.5 percent to 10,860.89. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)