版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 11日 星期五 08:14 BJT

Japan's Nikkei falls to 6-month low on U.S. tech rout, yen

TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 2.8 percent on Friday to hit a six-month low after U.S. tech shares posted their biggest fall in two-and-a-half years over concerns about their expensive valuations, with the rising yen also a factor.

The Nikkei dropped to as low as 13,887.23, edging near its Oct. 8 trough of 13,748.94.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Paul Tait)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐