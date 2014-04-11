Japan's Nikkei falls to 6-month low on U.S. tech rout, yen

BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 2.8 percent on Friday to hit a six-month low after U.S. tech shares posted their biggest fall in two-and-a-half years over concerns about their expensive valuations, with the rising yen also a factor.
The Nikkei dropped to as low as 13,887.23, edging near its Oct. 8 trough of 13,748.94.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Paul Tait)
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.