Nikkei recovers from 6-mth lows as solid U.S. data, weak yen soothe sentiment

TOKYO, April 15 Japanese stocks rebounded from
six-month lows on Tuesday after strong U.S. retail sales data
helped calm nerves amid the backdrop of an escalating crisis in
Ukraine, pulling the yen down and supporting exporters.
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.6 percent higher to
13,996.81, crawling back from previous day lows last visited in
early October. 
    The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,136.09, and
the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to
10,342.16.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
