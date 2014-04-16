版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 16日 星期三 14:12 BJT

Nikkei surges, SoftBank jumps on Alibaba earnings

(Updates to close)
    TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
surged on Wednesday after a better performance on Wall Street
the day before and comments from Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso that the market took to suggest more stock buying by the
government's pension fund.
    Index heavyweight SoftBank soared after a strong
earnings report from its Chinese e-commerce affiliate Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd.
    The Nikkei share average rose 3 percent to
14,417.68, extending its rebound from a six-month low around
13,885 hit earlier this month. The benchmark suffered its worst
weekly performance in three years last week.
    The broader Topix rose 2.7 percent to 1,166.55, and
the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 2.6 percent to
10,611.76.

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐