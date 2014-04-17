Nikkei ends flat as profit-taking tempers Fed optimism

TOKYO, April 17 Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat in choppy trade on Thursday as profit-taking from the previous day's large gains offset optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for an extended period. The Nikkei share average ended flat at 14,417.53 after a volatile session that saw the index move between positive and negative territories. Earlier in the day, it hit a one-week high of 14,500.66. The broader Topix and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also ended flat at 1,166.59 and 10,614.69, respectively. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)