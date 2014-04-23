版本:
Nikkei gains on Wall St rally, investors cautious ahead of earnings

TOKYO, April 23 Japanese stocks rose on
Wednesday, spurred by Wall Street gains on solid earnings and
merger activity, but buying was tempered ahead of the looming
local reporting season. 
    The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 14,546.27, erasing
its losses on the previous day, but it remained below Monday's
two-week high of 14,649.50.
    The broader Topix rose 1.0 percent to 1,173.81 while
the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1 percent to
10,682.73.
    

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)
