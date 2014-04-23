Nikkei gains on Wall St rally, investors cautious ahead of earnings

BRIEF-Ophthotech says Glenn Sblendorio to become chief executive officer
* Says David Carroll promoted to chief financial officer, effective immediately
TOKYO, April 23 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday, spurred by Wall Street gains on solid earnings and merger activity, but buying was tempered ahead of the looming local reporting season. The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 14,546.27, erasing its losses on the previous day, but it remained below Monday's two-week high of 14,649.50. The broader Topix rose 1.0 percent to 1,173.81 while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1 percent to 10,682.73. (Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Humana to host biennial investor meeting; pre-announces first quarter 2017 EPS and revenues and increases full-year 2017 EPS guidance
April 24 The shareholder battle between specialty metals maker Arconic Inc and Elliott Management took another turn on Monday after the company said the hedge fund has twice turned down an offer to add two of Elliott's nominees to its board.