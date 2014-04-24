版本:
Nikkei drops on trade pact disappointment, pre-earnings caution

TOKYO, April 24 Tokyo stocks fell Thursday on
news that a U.S.-Japan trade pact was not yet finalised after a
meeting between the two countries' leaders and on investor
caution before a series of Japanese corporate earnings reports.
    The Nikkei share average closed down 1 percent at
14,404.99 while the broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to
1,164.90, with trading volume slightly below the average
in the past month.
    The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.8 percent to
10,598.50.

