Nikkei drops on trade pact disappointment, pre-earnings caution

TOKYO, April 24 Tokyo stocks fell Thursday on news that a U.S.-Japan trade pact was not yet finalised after a meeting between the two countries' leaders and on investor caution before a series of Japanese corporate earnings reports. The Nikkei share average closed down 1 percent at 14,404.99 while the broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to 1,164.90, with trading volume slightly below the average in the past month. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.8 percent to 10,598.50. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)