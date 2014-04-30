Nikkei pares gains as BOJ stands pat, falls for 4th straight month

TOKYO, April 30 Japanese shares pared much of their early gains in choppy trade on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan affirmed its existing policies, disappointing some speculators who had bet on the outside chance of a surprise easing. The Nikkei ended up 0.1 percent at 14,304.11, after rising 0.9 percent earlier on the back of positive earnings guidance. It fell 3.5 percent this month, the fourth consecutive month of declines. After the cash market closed, Nikkei futures fell 0.4 percent as the Bank of Japan maintained its bullish economic forecast, dampening speculation of a near-term monetary easing. The broader Topix ended 0.2 percent up at 1,162.44, with trading volume exceeding the average of the past 20 sessions. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2 percent to 10,588.03. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)