Nikkei slips ahead of U.S. payrolls, Sony hit by earnings cut

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, May 2 Japanese shares stepped back on Friday, with Sony Corp. falling after a profit warning and as investors took a wait-and-see stance ahead of a closely-watched U.S. employment report later in the day. The Nikkei share average ticked down 0.2 percent to 14,457.51, halting a recovery from Monday's low of 14,224.47, hampered by resistance around 14,500 - 14,600. The broader Topix was flat at 1,182.48 while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also unchanged at 10,747.69. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.