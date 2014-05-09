版本:
Nikkei rises in choppy trade, companies with growth prospects gain

TOKYO, May 9 Japanese stocks rose on Friday in
choppy trade as the likes of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
 and Toshiba Corp gained on strong growth
prospects, while concerns about the Ukraine crisis kept
investors on edge.
    The Nikkei stock average ended 0.3 percent higher at
14,199.59 after slipping in early trade. It shed 1.8 percent
this week.
    The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,165.51,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.5 percent
to 10,610.37.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
