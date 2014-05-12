版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 12日 星期一 14:10 BJT

Nikkei slips as sentiment hit by Ukraine worries; Olympus shines

TOKYO, May 12 Japanese stocks slipped on Monday
as worries about the Ukraine crisis curbed investors' appetite
for risk, although companies that have issued upbeat earnings
forecasts, such as Olympus Corp, attracted buying.
    The benchmark Nikkei stock average ended 0.4 percent
lower at 14,149.52.
    The broader Topix shed 0.7 percent to 1,157.91,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.6
percent to 10,543.38.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
