Nikkei slips as sentiment hit by Ukraine worries; Olympus shines

TOKYO, May 12 Japanese stocks slipped on Monday as worries about the Ukraine crisis curbed investors' appetite for risk, although companies that have issued upbeat earnings forecasts, such as Olympus Corp, attracted buying. The benchmark Nikkei stock average ended 0.4 percent lower at 14,149.52. The broader Topix shed 0.7 percent to 1,157.91, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.6 percent to 10,543.38. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)