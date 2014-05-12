Nikkei slips as sentiment hit by Ukraine worries; Olympus shines

BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for anti-hypertensive tablets
* Says Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for olmesartan medoxomil tablets
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese stocks slipped on Monday as worries about the Ukraine crisis curbed investors' appetite for risk, although companies that have issued upbeat earnings forecasts, such as Olympus Corp, attracted buying. The benchmark Nikkei stock average ended 0.4 percent lower at 14,149.52. The broader Topix shed 0.7 percent to 1,157.91, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.6 percent to 10,543.38. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Says sales for quarter were $74.1 million versus $58.7 million
* Resolutions for approval, implementation of acquisition of Stillwater Mining passed by requisite majority of votes at meeting at 09:00, April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)