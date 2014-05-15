Nikkei falls hit by stronger yen; Sony, Credit Saison dive

BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday after a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while Sony Corp and Credit Saison Co weighed as foreign investors unloaded the stocks after their earnings disappointed the market. The Nikkei ended down 0.8 percent at 14,298.21. Sony dropped 6.1 percent and was the third most traded stock by turnover after it forecast a net loss for a second year in a row for the year through March. Credit Saison Co dived 13 percent after releasing disappointing earnings and was the biggest percent loser on the board. The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,178.29, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.4 percent to 10,727.94. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Alex Richardson)
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple were removed from a United Airlines flight to Costa Rica on Saturday, as the airline remained under scrutiny following outrage caused by a video last week of a passenger being forcibly removed from a flight.
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc