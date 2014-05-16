Nikkei slides on stronger yen; posts 3rd weekly loss in past month

BMO bundles uninsured Canada mortgages into securities -Moody's
April 17 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
TOKYO, May 16 Japanese shares stumbled on Friday, posting their third weekly loss in the past month, hit by a stronger yen, a sharp fall in U.S. bond yields and a second day of declines on Wall Street. The Nikkei share average fell 1.4 percent on the day to 14,096.59, and lost 0.7 percent on the week. Falling U.S. bond yields not only tend to drive the dollar down against the yen but also raised concerns that they may indicate slower U.S economic growth. The broader Topix fell 1.6 percent, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.5 percent. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)
MELBOURNE, April 18 South32 Ltd on Tuesday killed a $200 million deal to buy Peabody Energy's Metropolitan coal mine in Australia after running into competition concerns about supply of coal to local steel makers.
April 17 SharkNinja Operating LLC, the privately held U.S. manufacturer of Ninja blenders and Shark vacuum cleaners, is exploring a sale that it hopes will value it at more than $1.5 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.