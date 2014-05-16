版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 16日 星期五 14:19 BJT

Nikkei slides on stronger yen; posts 3rd weekly loss in past month

TOKYO, May 16 Japanese shares stumbled on
Friday, posting their third weekly loss in the past month, hit
by a stronger yen, a sharp fall in U.S. bond yields and a second
day of declines on Wall Street.
    The Nikkei share average fell 1.4 percent on the day
to 14,096.59, and lost 0.7 percent on the week. 
    Falling U.S. bond yields not only tend to drive the dollar
down against the yen but also raised concerns that they may
indicate slower U.S economic growth.
    The broader Topix fell 1.6 percent, while the new
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.5 percent.    

 (Editing by Chris Gallagher)
