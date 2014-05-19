Nikkei drops as stronger yen, China worries hurt sentiment

TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Monday, extending losses from Friday as a stronger yen made investors risk averse, while sentiment was also hurt by weak China shares on concerns about slower growth in the world's second-biggest economy. The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 14,006.44. The broader Topix declined 0.8 percent to 1,150.07, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.7 percent to 10,491.39. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Shri Navaratnam)