Nikkei drops as stronger yen, China worries hurt sentiment

TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Monday, extending losses from Friday as a stronger
yen made investors risk averse, while sentiment was also hurt by
weak China shares on concerns about slower growth in the world's
second-biggest economy.
    The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 14,006.44.
    The broader Topix declined 0.8 percent to 1,150.07,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.7
percent to 10,491.39.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Shri
Navaratnam)
