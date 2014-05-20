版本:
2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Nikkei rises on slightly weaker yen; Yahoo Japan soars

TOKYO, May 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak supported by a
slightly weakening yen, while Yahoo Japan Corp soared
after dropping its plan to buy mobile network operator eAccess
Ltd from SoftBank Corp.
    The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 14,075.25 points.
    The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,153.38,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3
percent to 10,522.16.
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
