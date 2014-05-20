Nikkei rises on slightly weaker yen; Yahoo Japan soars

TOKYO, May 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak supported by a slightly weakening yen, while Yahoo Japan Corp soared after dropping its plan to buy mobile network operator eAccess Ltd from SoftBank Corp. The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 14,075.25 points. The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,153.38, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to 10,522.16. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)