Nikkei falls on firmer yen, nervousness on BOJ

TOKYO, May 21 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down on Wednesday, hurt by the yen's strength in recent
sessions, with investors nervous about whether Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda sticks to his mantra that there is no
need for additional easing now.    
    The BOJ held its policy unchanged on Wednesday and Kuroda
will start a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT).
    The Nikkei closed down 0.2 percent at 14,042.17,
after having hit a five-week intraday low of 13,964.43. 
    The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent and the new
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.3 percent.

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
