Nikkei races to biggest gain in a month on improved China PMI, Fed minutes

TOKYO, May 22 Japan's Nikkei share average
boasted its biggest rise in a month on Thursday as a survey
showing an improvement in Chinese manufacturing added to an
already upbeat mood after the U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmed
its commitment to support the economy.
The Nikkei rose 2.1 percent to 14,337.79, with news
government-controlled Japan Post Insurance Life is ramping up
its investment in Japanese stocks providing the icing on the
cake.
The broader Topix gained 1.7 percent to 1,169.34 in
highest trading volume in seven weeks while the new JPX-Nikkei
Index 400 added 1.7 percent to 10,666.60.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)