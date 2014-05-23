Nikkei hits three-week closing high on U.S., China optimism

TOKYO, May 23 Japan's Nikkei share average
surged to a three-week closing high on Friday, thanks to upbeat
economic data in Japan's two biggest trade partners, with the
yen's retreat rounding out an encouraging array of positive
catalysts.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.9 percent to
14,462.17, its highest close since May 1 and pulling further
away from a one-month low of 13,964 hit on Wednesday.
The broader Topix rose 1.0 percent to 1,180.44 while
the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained as much to
10,770.38.
China's factory sector had its best performance in five
months in May, while U.S. factory output growth hit its fastest
pace since February 2011, providing support for stocks.
