Nikkei rises for 5th day helped by US data; Mitsui Fudosan dives

BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
TOKYO, May 28 Japanese stocks rose for a fifth day on Wednesday as strong U.S. data buoyed market sentiment, but Mitsui Fudosan Co fell on news it would raise as much as $3.6 billion by issuing new shares. The benchmark Nikkei average ended 0.2 percent higher to 14,670.95. Mitsui Fudosan dropped 4.7 percent and was the second-most traded stock by turnover. The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,198.17, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to 10,926.66. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. officials are reviewing Venezuela's seizure of General Motors Co's assets in the country, U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said on Thursday.
April 20 Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins Plc for $3.6 billion, firming up an indicative offer it made earlier this month.