Nikkei rises for 5th day helped by US data; Mitsui Fudosan dives

TOKYO, May 28 Japanese stocks rose for a fifth
day on Wednesday as strong U.S. data buoyed market sentiment,
but Mitsui Fudosan Co fell on news it would raise as
much as $3.6 billion by issuing new shares. 
    The benchmark Nikkei average ended 0.2 percent
higher to 14,670.95.
    Mitsui Fudosan dropped 4.7 percent and was the second-most
traded stock by turnover.
    The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,198.17,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2
percent to 10,926.66.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
