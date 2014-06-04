版本:
2014年 6月 4日

Nikkei rises to fresh 2-month high as yen supports sentiment

TOKYO, June 4 The Nikkei share average rose to a
fresh 2-month high in choppy trade on Wednesday as the weak yen
supported sentiment toward Japan's export-driven economy, but
gains were limited.
    Investors largely stayed on the sidelines before major
events due this week, such as a European Central Bank meeting on
Thursday and U.S. jobs data on Friday.
    The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher to 15,067.96,
the highest closing level since April 3.
    The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,233.95,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.5 percent
to 11,248.49.
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
