2014年 8月 25日 星期一

Nikkei rises to 3-1/2-week high in thin trade; weaker yen helps mood

TOKYO, Aug 25 Tokyo stocks rebounded to a
3-1/2-week high on Monday, led by exporters and others as the
yen struck a seven-month low against the dollar after a
gathering of central bankers underscored the diverging path of
Japanese and U.S. interest rates.
    The benchmark Nikkei average climbed 0.5 percent to
15,613.25 points, its highest closing level since July 31. It
shed 0.3 percent on Friday, breaking a nine-day winning streak -
the longest since December.
    However, the trading activity was subdued, with trading
volume hitting the lowest in a week. 
    The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,291.31,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 0.4
percent to 11,751.23. 

 (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
