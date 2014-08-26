CORRECTED-Nikkei falls in thin trade as weak yen trend pauses

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, euro steady as relief from French vote buoys sentiment
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
(Corrects Topix volume in the fourth paragraph to 1.82 billion shares from 1.54 billion) TOKYO, Aug 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday in thin trade as profit-taking accelerated in late trade after the weak yen trend paused, taking a toll on exporters and index-heavyweight stocks such as Honda Motor Co and SoftBank Corp. The Nikkei shed 0.6 percent to 15,521.22. The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 103.92 yen, having peaked at a seven-month high of 104.49 overnight. The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,285.01, with only 1.82 billion shares changing hands. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 weakened 0.5 percent to 11,687.62. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04252017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: DIPP Joint Secretary Rajeev Aggarwal at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to brief
* Investors relieved as North Korea takes no new missile steps