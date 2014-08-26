版本:
CORRECTED-Nikkei falls in thin trade as weak yen trend pauses

(Corrects Topix volume in the fourth paragraph to 1.82 billion
shares from 1.54 billion)
    TOKYO, Aug 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday in thin trade as profit-taking accelerated in late
trade after the weak yen trend paused, taking a toll on
exporters and index-heavyweight stocks such as Honda Motor Co
 and SoftBank Corp. 
    The Nikkei shed 0.6 percent to 15,521.22.
    The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 103.92 yen, having
peaked at a seven-month high of 104.49 overnight.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,285.01,
with only 1.82 billion shares changing hands.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 weakened 0.5 percent to
11,687.62.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
