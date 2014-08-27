版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 27日 星期三 14:09 BJT

Nikkei ends up, gets lift from Wall St record

TOKYO, Aug 27 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up on Wednesday after U.S. shares extended their gains and the
S&P 500 closed above the 2,000 mark for the first time.  
  
    The Nikkei ended up about 0.1 percent at 15,534.82,
after falling 0.6 percent on the previous day.
    The broader Topix also added about 0.1 percent at
1,285.92 after running into stiff chart resistance in the
1,290/1,300 zone where it has peaked a number of times in the
past.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 <.JPXNK400 > ended flat.

 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric
Meijer)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐