Nikkei ends up, gets lift from Wall St record

BRIEF-Nyrstar sells Campo Morado mine for $20 mln cash consideration
* Announced on Thursday sale of Campo Morado mine for a total cash consideration of $20 million
TOKYO, Aug 27 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday after U.S. shares extended their gains and the S&P 500 closed above the 2,000 mark for the first time. The Nikkei ended up about 0.1 percent at 15,534.82, after falling 0.6 percent on the previous day. The broader Topix also added about 0.1 percent at 1,285.92 after running into stiff chart resistance in the 1,290/1,300 zone where it has peaked a number of times in the past. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 <.JPXNK400 > ended flat. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
BERLIN, April 28 German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines reported a better than expected 19.6 percent rise in first quarter profit, driven by its business maintaining commercial jet engines. The company, whose customers include planemakers Boeing , Airbus and Bombardier, reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 157 million euros ($170.6 million), against average analyst expectations for 140 million euros.
* Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara® (sarilumab) Biologics License Application resubmission accepted for review by U.S. FDA