Nikkei ends at 7-month high in on weak yen, reform hopes

TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's Nikkei share average ended
at a seven-month high on Tuesday in active trade as the yen
slipped to a seven-month low against the dollar, sending
exporters higher on hopes of a boost to earnings.
The Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 15,668.60, the
highest since mid January.
The broader Topix rose 1.1 percent to 1,297.00, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.1 percent to
11,763.89.
A total of 2.4 billion shares changed hands on the main
board, the biggest since early August.
A planned cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
also supported sentiment, traders said.
The Nikkei business daily reported that Abe has decided to
bring Yasuhisa Shiozaki, a veteran Liberal Democratic Party
(LDP) and vocal proponent of overhauling Japan's Government
Pension Investment Fund, for the labor and welfare minister
post.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)