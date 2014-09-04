版本:
Nikkei snaps 3-day winning streak on profit-taking after BOJ outcome

TOKYO, Sept 4 Japanese stocks fell on Thursday,
snapping a three-day winning streak as most investors took
profits from the recent gains after they quickly priced in the
Bank of Japan's decision to maintain its massive monetary
stimulus and its upbeat view on the economy.
    The Nikkei share average dropped 0.3 percent to
15,676.18, retreating from a seven-month high of 15,829.38 hit
on Wednesday.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,296.39,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also fell 0.4 percent
to 11,761.71.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
