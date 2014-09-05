Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; weak yen limits decline

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Friday in choppy trade, but declines were limited as the mood was supported after the dollar rose to a six-year high against the yen following the European Central Bank's monetary easing steps. The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 15,668.68, close to a seven-month high of 15,829.38 hit on Wednesday. For the week, the index rose 1.6 percent. The broader Topix declined 0.3 percent to 1,293.21, and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to 11,732.03. The ECB cut interest rates to fresh record lows and announced plans to buy asset-backed securities (ABS) and covered bonds in October. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk & Shri Navaratnam)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015