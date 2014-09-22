版本:
Nikkei slip as investors pocket quick gains on Softbank, Topix firmer

TOKYO, Sept 22 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Monday as investors booked gains in heavyweight
Softbank after the listing of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
, but the broader market held firmer near six-year high.
    The Nikkei declined 0.7 percent to 16,205.90, with a
6.1 percent slide in Softbank shares accounting for more than a
half of the benchmark's fall. 
    Softbank, which holds a 32 percent stake in Alibaba, had
surged 30 percent over the past six weeks in anticipation of the
Chinese e-commerce company's listing in the New York Stock
Exchange.
    The broader market was firmer, with the Topix down
just 0.1 percent at 1,330.88, sticking near a six-year high hit
on Friday, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was
flat at 12,088.93.

