Nikkei slips as U.S. air strikes hurt sentiment, lift yen

TOKYO, Sept 24 Japanese shares stepped back on Wednesday, after
U.S. air strikes in Syria dampened risk sentiment and curbed the yen's fall -
the main driver of the market's rally in the past several weeks.
    Returning on Tuesday from a market holiday, the Nikkei average fell
0.2 percent to 16,167.45, though the fall was limited partly because of buying
ahead of Thursday, which is half-year dividend record date for many Japanese
shares.
    The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent while the new JPX-Nikkei Index
400 dipped 0.3 percent.
    

