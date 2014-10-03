Nikkei rises on Fast Retailing's strong sales; HK unrest caps upside

Asset manager BlackRock's quarterly profit rises 31 pct
April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.
TOKYO, Oct 3 Japanese stocks edged up on Friday in choppy trade after index-heavy Fast Retailing Co contributed hefty positive points after it reported strong monthly sales, but gains were limited as the civil unrest in Hong Kong curbed risk appetite. Investors were also on the sidelines before the closely watched U.S. jobs data release. The Nikkei share average ended 0.3 percent higher at 15,708.65 after earlier trading in negative territory. For the week, the index gained 0.3 percent. The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,282.54, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2 percent to 11,660.48. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)
April 19 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Edge Therapeutics announces $18 million registered direct offering of common stock