Nikkei rises on strong US jobs data, exporters buoyed by weak yen

TOKYO, Oct 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Monday after a stronger-than-expected September U.S. jobs
report bolstered sentiment, while a weaker yen lifted exporters
such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co.
    The Nikkei share average ended 1.2 higher at
15,890.95.
    The broader Topix advanced 1.1 percent to 1,296.40,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.0 percent to
11,777.45.
    Outperforming the market was Fujifilm Holdings Corp
, which jumped 2.8 percent on hopes that its influenza
drug may cure Ebola.


 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
