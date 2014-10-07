Nikkei falls as yen bounces back, BOJ stands pat

TOKYO, Oct 7 Japanese stocks slipped on Tuesday as the yen rebounded from lows and real estate and financial shares gave up gains after the Bank of Japan stood pat on policy, even though that stance was largely expected. The Nikkei share average fell 0.7 percent to 15,783.83. The yen extended gains after a sharp rebound the previous day to trade at 108.62 yen to the dollar, compared to a six-year low of 110.09 hit last week. Real estate companies and banks, seen as a main beneficiary of any easing in the BOJ's policy, turned negative after the central bank refrained from additional easing. Toshiba tumbled 4.3 percent after U.S. chipmaker shares fell as rival Samsung Electronics unveiled plans to spend $14.7 billion on a new chip facility. The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 1,290.89, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to 11,734.20. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)