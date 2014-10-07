Nikkei falls as yen bounces back, BOJ stands pat

TOKYO, Oct 7 Japanese stocks slipped on Tuesday
as the yen rebounded from lows and real estate and financial
shares gave up gains after the Bank of Japan stood pat on
policy, even though that stance was largely expected.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.7 percent to
15,783.83. The yen extended gains after a sharp rebound the
previous day to trade at 108.62 yen to the dollar,
compared to a six-year low of 110.09 hit last week.
Real estate companies and banks, seen
as a main beneficiary of any easing in the BOJ's policy, turned
negative after the central bank refrained from additional
easing.
Toshiba tumbled 4.3 percent after U.S. chipmaker
shares fell as rival Samsung Electronics unveiled
plans to spend $14.7 billion on a new chip facility.
The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 1,290.89, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to
11,734.20.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)