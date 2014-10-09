Nikkei falls to 5-week low as resurgent yen worries investors

Activist investor asks Taubman shareholders to vote for its board nominees
April 19 Activist investor Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC has urged Taubman Centers Inc's shareholders to elect the hedge fund's board nominees.
TOKYO, Oct 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday as concerns about a resurgent yen, which hit stocks of exporters, erased early gains stemming from optimism over the Federal Reserve's dovish position on interest rates. The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 15,478.93, its lowest close in five weeks. Investors sold shares in exporters as the yen rose to 107.93 against the dollar, climbing near its highest levels in three weeks. Canon Inc. fell 1.7 percent. The broader Topix lost 1.1 percent to close at 1,260.78. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also slumped 1.1 percent, ending on 11,462.28. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
April 19 Activist investor Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC has urged Taubman Centers Inc's shareholders to elect the hedge fund's board nominees.
* Maya Gold & Silver presents its strategic development plan and reports new surface drilling campaign has commenced at Zgounder silver mine
* Algoma central corporation and nova marine carriers sa create NovaAlgoma short-sea carriers