版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 9日 星期四 14:23 BJT

Nikkei falls to 5-week low as resurgent yen worries investors

TOKYO, Oct 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Thursday as concerns about a resurgent yen, which hit stocks
of exporters, erased early gains stemming from optimism over the
Federal Reserve's dovish position on interest rates.
    The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 15,478.93, its lowest
close in five weeks.
    Investors sold shares in exporters as the yen rose to 107.93
against the dollar, climbing near its highest levels in
three weeks. Canon Inc. fell 1.7 percent. 
    The broader Topix lost 1.1 percent to close at
1,260.78. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also slumped
1.1 percent, ending on 11,462.28.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐