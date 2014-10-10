版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 10日 星期五 14:10 BJT

Nikkei drops to 2-month low on global growth concerns, oil shares tumble

TOKYO, Oct 10 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
for a fourth straight day on Friday, hitting a two-month low on
concern about the global economy, and falling crude oil prices
hurt oil shares.
    The Nikkei share average ended 1.2 percent down at
15,300.55, the lowest closing since Aug. 13. For the week, the
benchmark dropped 2.6 percent.
    Japanese markets are closed on Monday for a national
holiday.
    Oil shares underperformed, with Inpex Corp falling
4.9 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration Co fell
1.8 percent after Brent crude futures tumbled nearly $2 to below
$89 a barrel on Friday, trading at their weakest since 2010.
 
    Bucking the overall trend, Fast Retailing Co, which
operates Uniqlo clothing stores, rose 1.7 percent after it said
it expects operating profit to grow by more than one-third in
the year ahead.    
    The broader Topix fell 1.4 percent to 1,243.09, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.4 percent to
11,306.62.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐