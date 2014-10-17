版本:
Nikkei posts biggest weekly fall in 6 months on global growth worries

TOKYO, Oct 17 Japanese stocks fell on Friday,
capping their worst week in six months as investor fears of
slowing global growth trumped relief over a set of upbeat data
from the United States. 
    The Nikkei average lost 1.4 percent to close at
14,532.51. Over the week it has shed 5 percent. 
    Exporter shares underperformed, with Toyota Motor Co
 slipping 2.5 percent and Panasonic Corp losing
0.9 percent.
    The broader Topix dropped 1.5 percent to 1,177.22,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slid 1.6 percent
to 10,712.64.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)
